Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital shivers as cold wave hits Pakistan

Cold wave tightened grip on Pakistan, with the country's largest city Karachi experiencing colder mornings and nights accompanied by chilly winds.

Karachi Temperature Today

The metropolis witnessed coldest morning of 2024 with the mercurty dropping to 14°C in the metropolis, PMD said.

As per the advisory, there are no chances of showers today.

The temperature span will be from 13°C to 26°C. Winds blew at 17km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.

Karachi Air Quality

Despite the measures, the provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 170, which is Very Unhealthy.

Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Weather in other parts of Pakistan

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab. Fog/smog is likely in plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night hours.