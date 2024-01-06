Karachi Weather Update: Sindh capital shivers as cold wave hits Pakistan

Cold wave tightened grip on Pakistan, with the country's largest city Karachi experiencing colder mornings and nights accompanied by chilly winds.
The metropolis witnessed coldest morning of 2024 with the mercurty dropping to 14°C in the metropolis, PMD said.
As per the advisory, there are no chances of showers today.
The temperature span will be from 13°C to 26°C. Winds blew at 17km/h. Max UV Index was recorded at 3 which is moderate, with visibility around 5km.
Despite the measures, the provincial capital’s air quality was recorded at over 170, which is Very Unhealthy.
Experts suggest air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
Weather in other parts of Pakistan
Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts and north Balochistan.
Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in plain areas of Punjab. Fog/smog is likely in plain areas of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and upper Sindh during night hours.
Pakistani currency saw gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open bank market on Saturday.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.7 for buying and 283.45 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 307.5 for buying and 310.5 for selling while British Pound rate moves down to 357 for buying, and 360.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED slides to 75.65 whereas the Saudi Riyal climbs to 74.7.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.7
|283.45
|Euro
|EUR
|307.5
|310.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.65
|77.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.7
|75.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.61
|757.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.54
|39.94
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.41
|41.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.08
|36.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.05
|2.13
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.49
|925.49
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.84
|61.44
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.62
|177.62
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.18
|27.48
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.12
|740.12
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.4
|78.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.34
|27.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|331.46
|333.96
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold prices in Pakistan witness negative trajectory despite surge in the international market.
On Saturday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold hovers at Rs217,000 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold dropped to Rs186,430/
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs201,390, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,240 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs164,775.00 for each tola.
Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Karachi
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Quetta
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Attock
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Multan
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,000
|PKR 2,430
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.