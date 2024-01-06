Lahore weather Update: Cold wave, dense fog grip Punjab as temperature drops below normal

Lahore's temperature dropped below the season's normal this week as cold weather conditions coupled with dense fog gripped the provincial capital and parts of the region.

PMD warned that severe cold day conditions with temperatures below 10 degrees were very likely in isolated pockets over the weekend.

Met Office said a shallow westerly wave is present over western parts of the country as other region remained under the cold snap.

Lahore Rain Update

Amid cold wave, there are no chances of rain but the sky remains covered in clouds on Saturday or Sunday.

Lahore Temperature Today

Lahore's temperature hovers around 5-15°C on Saturday. Humidity remained over 70pc while the Max UV Index, and visibility were low.

Lahore Air Quality

Despite the measures taken by the administration, the city's air quality was recorded around 310 which is Dangerous.

Any exposure to the air, even for a few minutes, can lead to serious health effects on everybody. Avoid outdoor activities.

Punjab Fog Update

Dense fog/smog is likely to persist in Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Okara, Kasur, Lahore, Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Mangla, Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Khanewal, Multan, Khanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Hafizabad, Bhakkar, Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and surrounding. Frost is likely to be observed in Potohar region during morning hours.

Pakistan Weather Outlook

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts. Cloudy weather with rain (snow over hills) is expected in most parts of Balochistan.

Lowest Minimum Temperatures (°C)

Leh -11, Skardu -10, Kalam, Gupis, Gilgit, Astore -05, Srinagar -04, Rawalakot and Hunza -03.