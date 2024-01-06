Yamaha increases bikes prices by up to Rs14,000; Check new rates here

Yamaha Pakistan has jacked up the prices of its all motorcycles, with the surge going as high as Rs14,000.

In the first price increase of the year 2024, the popular Yamaha YBZDX will now cost Rs454,000, after hike of Rs14,000. The price of the company's most selling bike Yamaha YBR has been increased by Rs 14,000, reaching a new high of Rs466,000.

YBRG Black saw a similar hike, and the new rate stands at Rs485,000, while the Yamaha YBR is now priced at Rs 488,000.

Yamaha bikes 2024 price in Pakistan