Yamaha YB125Z-DX: What has really changed in 'all-new' model other than stickers?

Yamaha Motors Pakistan has unveiled the all-new "Yamaha YB125Z-DX" a few weeks after raising its price by Rs17,000.

Even after the price increase to Rs440,500, the "new model" comes with just new stickers. You can now get the new Yamaha YB125Z-DX in black, red and metallic grey.

Regrettably, Yamaha has continuously introduced new models with little to no modifications—typically just a new label, a few small tweaks, and a price hike.

Yamaha has been under heavy fire from motorbike enthusiasts, but it seems that the company is sticking to its existing strategy and has no intention of making any big changes.