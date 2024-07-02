Search

BusinessPakistan

July Electricity Bill Calculator: How much will you pay with the new rates?

Web Desk
09:32 AM | 2 Jul, 2024
July Electricity Bill Calculator: How much will you pay with the new rates?

Pakistani government further jacked up electricity prices to meet demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amid broader efforts to secure funding from lender, which requires Islamabad to implement stern economic reforms to fix its Rs350 billion economy.

The electricity prices in the country are set to increase from July 1, with base tariff moving up by Rs 5.72 and fuel charges by Rs 3.41 per unit. The fresh hike in tariff will affect both protected and non-protected consumers.

The government placed consumers into two categories, protected and non-protected for determining electricity bills. Those who cross 200-unit limit for protected consumers results will pay more in monthly expenses.

If a protected consumer crosses the 200-unit threshold in month, they are moved to the non-protected category. This change leads to a steep rise in their monthly bill and they remain in the non-protected category for next six months.

After period of 6 months, consumers can revert to the protected category if their usage stays within the 200-unit limit. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:28 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to Kazakhstan today to attend twin ...

10:04 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Luxury and non-essential imports face higher taxes in Pakistan; Check ...

09:32 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

July Electricity Bill Calculator: How much will you pay with the new ...

09:04 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

SHC issues notices on petition against 6,000 Acres land allotment to ...

08:42 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

High-value targets among nine terrorists killed by Pakistani forces ...

10:59 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

UN working group declares Imran Khan's detention 'without legal basis'

Most viewed

04:34 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Bureaucrats, military personnel exempted from income tax on sale of ...

12:05 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Shandar Mobile Owners, famous TikTokers, arrested for 'fraud with ...

10:10 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir grieved

10:31 AM | 30 Jun, 2024

Budget 2024-25: Check list of all new taxes here

03:27 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pregnant donkey shot dead after its owner cuts tree in Rawalpindi

12:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Arrest warrants issued for KP CM Gandapur, PTI's Amir Mughal

Advertisement

Latest

10:28 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to Kazakhstan today to attend twin SCO moots

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Gold prices slightly decreases in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.75 280.6
Euro EUR 293.4 296.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.85 75.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.95 73.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.01 748.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.98 40.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.27 913.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swiss Franc CHF 26.27 26.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: