July Electricity Bill Calculator: How much will you pay with the new rates?

Pakistani government further jacked up electricity prices to meet demands of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) amid broader efforts to secure funding from lender, which requires Islamabad to implement stern economic reforms to fix its Rs350 billion economy.
The electricity prices in the country are set to increase from July 1, with base tariff moving up by Rs 5.72 and fuel charges by Rs 3.41 per unit. The fresh hike in tariff will affect both protected and non-protected consumers.
The government placed consumers into two categories, protected and non-protected for determining electricity bills. Those who cross 200-unit limit for protected consumers results will pay more in monthly expenses.
If a protected consumer crosses the 200-unit threshold in month, they are moved to the non-protected category. This change leads to a steep rise in their monthly bill and they remain in the non-protected category for next six months.
After period of 6 months, consumers can revert to the protected category if their usage stays within the 200-unit limit.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.75
|280.6
|Euro
|EUR
|293.4
|296.9
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.85
|75.65
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.01
|748.01
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.98
|40.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.27
|913.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.27
|26.57
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.7
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.