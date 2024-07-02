Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to Kazakhstan today to attend twin SCO moots

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif is set to leave for Kazakhstan's capital Astana today on Tuesday to attend two summits of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The premier will attend SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) and SCO Plus. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and cabinet members along with senior government officials will also accompany PM.

During the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting, PM Shehbaz will present Islamabad's stance on key regional and global issues, emphasising commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and cooperation among SCO member nations.

At SCO Plus Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will present Pakistan's narrative on significant regional and global matters. He will also stress importance of bolstering the organization to benefit the people of SCO region.

PM Sharif is also expected to engage with world leaders in meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the summit.