Search

Pakistan

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to Kazakhstan today to attend twin SCO moots

Web Desk
10:28 AM | 2 Jul, 2024
Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to Kazakhstan today to attend twin SCO moots
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif is set to leave for Kazakhstan's capital Astana today on Tuesday to attend two summits of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The premier will attend SCO Council of Heads of State (CHS) and SCO Plus. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and cabinet members along with senior government officials will also accompany PM.

During the SCO Council of Heads of State Meeting, PM Shehbaz will present Islamabad's stance on key regional and global issues, emphasising commitment to enhancing regional connectivity and cooperation among SCO member nations.

At SCO Plus Summit, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will present Pakistan's narrative on significant regional and global matters. He will also stress importance of bolstering the organization to benefit the people of SCO region.

PM Sharif is also expected to engage with world leaders in meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines of the summit.

Iran officially joins SCO to build closer ties with Russia, China

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

10:28 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to Kazakhstan today to attend twin ...

10:04 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Luxury and non-essential imports face higher taxes in Pakistan; Check ...

09:32 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

July Electricity Bill Calculator: How much will you pay with the new ...

09:04 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

SHC issues notices on petition against 6,000 Acres land allotment to ...

08:42 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

High-value targets among nine terrorists killed by Pakistani forces ...

10:59 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

UN working group declares Imran Khan's detention 'without legal basis'

Pakistan

04:34 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Bureaucrats, military personnel exempted from income tax on sale of ...

12:05 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Shandar Mobile Owners, famous TikTokers, arrested for 'fraud with ...

10:10 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jehangir grieved

12:18 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Arrest warrants issued for KP CM Gandapur, PTI's Amir Mughal

03:27 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pregnant donkey shot dead after its owner cuts tree in Rawalpindi

10:24 AM | 1 Jul, 2024

Pakistani court hands down death sentence to Christian youth over ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:28 AM | 2 Jul, 2024

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif heads to Kazakhstan today to attend twin SCO moots

Gold & Silver

02:50 PM | 1 Jul, 2024

Gold prices slightly decreases in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 2 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 2, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.75 for buying and 280.60 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.4 and selling rate is 296.9 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.85 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.75 280.6
Euro EUR 293.4 296.9
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.85 75.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.95 73.75
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.01 748.01
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.98 40.38
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.63 35.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.27 913.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.99 59.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swiss Franc CHF 26.27 26.57
Thai Bhat THB 7.55 7.7

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: