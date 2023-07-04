Iran officially joins SCO to build closer ties with Russia, China

NEW DELHI – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has joined the online summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) being hosted by India as group members officially welcome Tehran.
As the 23rd SCO moot is underway through a video conference, this is the first time that an Asian nation takes part in the SCO summit as a full member of the organisation.
The Muslim nation joined SCO as it moves to end isolation and continues to build warmer ties with Russia and China amid bloc politics around the globe.
Tehran’s request to join the bloc as a full member was approved by member states earlier as the country signed a memorandum of commitment for its permanent membership in the powerful regional grouping. The country gets the nod of 15 bloc members.
Iran apparently entered a new stage of economic, commercial, transit, and energy, and aimed to boost ties with state members including Pakistan.
SCO is a regional intergovernmental organization that was founded in 2001, and its main goals include promoting security, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange among its member states.
The forum serves as a platform for cooperation on various issues, including regional security, counter-terrorism, economic development, and cultural exchanges.
KARACHI – In line with expectations, the Pakistani rupee gained momentum on the first working day of the week as the crisis-hit country secured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lifeline during the Eid holidays.
During the intra-day trading, the local currency moved up by Rs11.5 against the greenback and was being quoted at around Rs274 in Interbank.
On Monday, rupee climbed by Rs5 against the greenback and was being quoted at Rs285 in the open market while the stock market showed a bullish trend in light of the staff-level agreement finally being signed with the International Monetary Fund.
Signs of recovery in economic indicators started to appear as the country clinched much-needed funds from multilateral lender.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,600
|PKR 2,445
