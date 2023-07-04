Iran officially joins SCO to build closer ties with Russia, China

NEW DELHI – Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has joined the online summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) being hosted by India as group members officially welcome Tehran.

As the 23rd SCO moot is underway through a video conference, this is the first time that an Asian nation takes part in the SCO summit as a full member of the organisation.

The Muslim nation joined SCO as it moves to end isolation and continues to build warmer ties with Russia and China amid bloc politics around the globe.

Tehran’s request to join the bloc as a full member was approved by member states earlier as the country signed a memorandum of commitment for its permanent membership in the powerful regional grouping. The country gets the nod of 15 bloc members.

Iran apparently entered a new stage of economic, commercial, transit, and energy, and aimed to boost ties with state members including Pakistan.

SCO is a regional intergovernmental organization that was founded in 2001, and its main goals include promoting security, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange among its member states.

The forum serves as a platform for cooperation on various issues, including regional security, counter-terrorism, economic development, and cultural exchanges.