New US policy could deny, cancel Visas for Anti-Israel posts on social media

WASHINGTON – US immigration authorities are now reviewing social media for those looking to apply for American visas and those posting anti-semitic posts will have hard times, securing visa.

Under new policy, social media accounts of visa applicants will be reviewed by US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and individuals who post content deemed anti-Semitic by the Trump administration could face visa denials or have their residence permits revoked.

Social media activity supporting groups recognized as militant organizations by US, such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen’s Houthis, will be flagged as anti-Semitic under the new directive.

This move follows administration’s controversial decision to revoke visas for students in the US, raising concerns about its potential impact on free speech, protected under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem emphasized that individuals attempting to enter the U.S. and use free speech to promote anti-Semitic violence or terrorism would not be welcome.

The policy is effective immediately and applies to both student visas and green card applications. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed that over 300 visas have already been revoked under this policy, with the process ongoing.

Some individuals affected by the visa revocations contend that they were not anti-Semitic and were simply involved in protests. Trump administration also withheld millions of dollars in federal funding from universities accused of failing to properly address anti-Semitism during protests tied to the Gaza conflict.