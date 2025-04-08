Pakistani students from Harvard, other top US universities hit by Sudden Visa Cancellations

WASHINGTON – At least 450 international Students, including Pakistani scholars, are facing visa cancellation in the United States, raising concerns among those who travelled to pursue studies.

Students enrolled at top American universities such as Harvard, Stanford, UCLA, and the University of Michigan have been affected by these sudden cancellations. Among those impacted, several Pakistani students are reportedly facing the brunt of this decision.

The visa cancellations were executed without prior notice or legal proceedings and have been linked to a broader effort by the Donald Trump administration, with some suggesting that students supporting Palestinian rights in protests are being specifically targeted.

Several students who have not participated in such protests have also had their visas revoked, as it sparks ouconcerns about arbitrary actions and discrimination.

Pakistani student organizations expressed shock and frustration, calling it infringement on academic freedom. Experts argue that the cancellations, which occurred during a routine audit of the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS), have left many students with little recourse to challenge the decision.

Educational institutions have begun offering legal assistance to affected students, but the uncertainty surrounding their future in the US remains a major concern. Several Pakistani students have reached out to their respective embassies for support, while student organizations have raised alarms about the broader implications for international students.

The sudden visa revocations sparked debate over the treatment of international students, with critics accusing Trump administration of targeting those with specific backgrounds.