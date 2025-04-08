Man kills father for insurance money in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR – A man killed his father for insurance money in an area of Bahawalpur city of Punjab, it emerged on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place in Yazman area where a man staged a robbery to kill his father.

The suspect himself called the police and informed about his murder. When investigation was launched, the suspect made startling revelations, leading to arrest of two of his accomplice.

During interrogation, the suspect admitted that he killed his father for insurance money.

In a separate incident, a man was shot dead by his real son in Makhdoom Rasheed area of Multan city. Police have arrested the suspect.

The suspect revealed that he killed his father over quarrel with his mother and insulting her. “I got enraged at it and killed him,” he said.

Last year, a man killed his blind father over a property dispute within the jurisdiction of Rang Shah police station in Arifwala.

According to the police, the suspect murdered his father with a sharp weapon. The police later arrested the suspect and recovered the murder weapon.