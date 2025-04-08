Fresh vegetables official price list for Lahore today – 8 April 2025

LAHORE – The district government in Lahore has issued the official rate lists for fresh vegetables and fruits for April 8, 2025.

As per the rules, it is mandatory for all shopkeepers to display the notified rate lists at prominent places so people can buy vegetables at the government rates avoid profiteering by the sellers.

The practice of issuing the rate list on daily basis aims at curbing profiteering and ensuring uniformity in the prices across the Lahore.

Government Rate Lists for Vegetables Today

As per the rate lists for today, the retail prices of potatoes ranges from Rs46 Rs50 per kilogramme for A quality while prices vary depending on the quality of the vegetable.

The price of A quality tomatoes has been set as Rs63-70 per kilogramme. The price of Chinese garlic has also registered no change with new price setting at Rs420-440 per kilogramme.

The price of Thailand and Chinese ginger stands at Rs400 per kg.

Following is the complete notified rate lists for April 8, 2025: