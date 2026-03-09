Lahore Traffic Police launch new uniform, multi-functional ‘One App’

LAHORE – The Lahore City Traffic Police have officially launched new uniforms for traffic wardens as part of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s modern policing vision.

A formal ceremony was held where Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore, Dr. Muhammad Athar Waheed, along with senior officials, showcased the new attire with the traffic wardens.

Dr. Athar Waheed stated that starting Monday, March 9, all traffic personnel will begin duty across city roads in the new uniforms.

Designed in a modern and distinctive style, the uniforms are intended to provide comfort to wardens while creating a citizen-friendly and approachable image.

For summer, traffic wardens will wear navy blue pants, white shirts, and reflective jackets, while in winter, a navy blue jersey will be added to the ensemble.

Similarly, staff at licensing centers and offices, both male and female, will perform their duties wearing navy blue pants, coats, ties, white shirts, and PK caps.

The CTO noted that the colors, badges, and design of the new uniforms were developed in line with international policing standards.

The initiative aims to instill professionalism and renewed enthusiasm within the traffic force, fostering public trust and ensuring citizens view the police as their protectors and helpers.

In addition to the uniforms, traffic police will receive vehicles equipped with modern technology, and a multi-functional “One App” has been launched in Lahore.

Through this app, traffic wardens can access operational facilities with a single click, including driving license and ID verification, e-challan management, crime records, stolen vehicle data, fitness certificates, and route permits.