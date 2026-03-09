PSX tumbles over 13,000 points as Middle East conflict triggers massive sell-off

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has recorded massive decline on Monday as the escalating Middle East conflict has triggered massive sell-off amid policy rate concerns.

During the intraday trading, the KSE-100 index plunged 13,050.63 points to drop to 144,445.47 points, a negative change of 8.29 percent.

Meanwhile, a dramatic escalation of war in Middle East triggered global energy shock, pushing oil prices above $100 per barrel for the first time in nearly four years and rattling financial markets around the world.

The surge comes amid intensifying military strikes involving US and Israel against Iran, raising fears that one of the world’s most critical energy supply routes could remain blocked for weeks. Brent crude surged past $110 per barrel, while U.S. crude also jumped sharply, signaling deep anxiety among traders about a possible disruption in global energy supplies.

The impact was immediate and severe across global markets. Stock markets in Japan and South Korea plunged roughly 6 percent during trading as investors reacted to the escalating crisis. In the United States, futures tied to the S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite, and Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped around 1.5 percent Sunday evening, indicating turbulence ahead when markets open.