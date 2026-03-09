‘Acid rain’ hits Iran after oil facility attacks: Could Pakistan be at risk?

ISLAMABAD – The recent bombing of Iran’s oil reserves by the United States and Israel has raised concerns over potential environmental hazards, with black acid rain reported in Tehran and surrounding areas.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department said Iran is facing severe environmental damage as a result of the attacks.

However, no effects of the black acid rain have been observed in Pakistan so far. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation. Internet disruptions in Iran due to the ongoing conflict have limited the flow of local weather data.

Satellite monitoring indicates that Tehran is located in the northwest, while the southern regions of Iran lie closer to Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

Experts said the current pollution is not spreading over a large area, although increased carbon emissions may raise temperatures in the upper atmosphere, affecting humidity levels.

These changes could potentially impact rainfall patterns in neighboring regions in the future.