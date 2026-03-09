GIKI’s engineering students commits suicide in hostel room

SWABI – A first-year engineering student at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering and Technology (GIKI) in Swabi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, was found dead in his hostel room early Friday morning in an apparent suicide.

The student, identified as Arslan Riaz, son of Riaz Hussain, was discovered hanging from a noose during Sehri. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

According to police, the body was found in the hostel room, and preliminary reports suggest it was a case of suicide. H

owever, the exact circumstances leading to the incident remain under investigation, with authorities exploring multiple angles.

The university administration stated that fellow students discovered Arslan when they entered the room to wake him for Sehri. His roommate was reportedly away at home the previous day.

The administration has launched an investigation into the matter, stating that the report will be presented in seven days.