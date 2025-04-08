Noorani alleges Fawad Chaudhry is ‘frontman’ for Intelligence agencies in Pakistani Politics

ISLAMABAD – Dissent journalist Ahmed Noorani made startling claims about former information minister Fawad Chaudhry. In his vlog, US US-based journalist accused Chaudhry of working for Intelligence agencies.

Noorani was of view that Imran Khan’s close not only worked for agencies but also remained primarily loyal to former Jahangir Tareen. He explained that Fawad’s political career has been influenced by clear interference from those working in powerful quarters. According to Noorani, the former minister always followed the directives of his “masters” when making political decisions.

He said Fawad’s relationship with agencies began during his time with Jahangir Tareen’s team and that Tareen continues to be the center of his loyalty.

Fawad joined Tareen’s political team on instructions of ‘handlers’, and even now, his loyalty primarily lies with JKT, he added.

Noorani also discussed Fawad Chaudhry’s arrest, which occurred on May 10, 2025, following allegations against him. He asserted that the arrest was not only politically motivated but orchestrated as part of a larger plan. The investigative journalist said Fawad’s case followed a scripted path, with no physical force used, suggesting it was all part of a pre-determined plan.

The dissent journalist said political loyalties in Pakistan are often fluid, driven by shifting interests and institutional pressures, with Fawad Chaudhry serving as a clear example of this, saying characters like Fawad Chaudhry continuously adapt their strategies based on their own benefit and institutional influence.