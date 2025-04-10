‘Good News for Pakistanis’ as Petrol Prices may see big cut from April 16

LAHORE – Pakistanis can finally breathe sigh of relief as petrol, and diesel prices are set to come down by Rs12 per litre from April 16, 2025.

This reduction comes amid major drop in global crude oil prices, which have seen Brent crude fall from $74.95 per barrel to $60.12 per barrel in recent weeks.

Amid the global dip, price of petrol is expected to come down to Rs242 per litre, down from the current price of Rs254.63 per litre. Diesel will also see a decrease, with prices expected to fall to Rs 250 per litre from Rs 258.64 per litre.

Petrol Price in Pakistan

Products Current Price Expected Price Petrol 254.63 242-243 Diesel 258.64 250

NOTE: These prices are estimates as per drop in global rates and that final decision will be made by Ministry of Energy (Power Division).

The price cuts are the result of global oil price fluctuations, driven by factors such as decreased demand and a negative market sentiment. This move is expected to provide some much-needed financial relief to Pakistani consumers, who have been bearing the brunt of rising fuel costs amid an unpredictable global energy market.

While the adjustment offers a welcome break, further changes in fuel prices may follow as the global oil market continues to experience volatility.

Last month, the government announced a meagre drop in petrol prices by Rs1 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs. 254.63 per litre. Diesel remains unchanged at Rs. 258.64 per litre.