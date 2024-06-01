Solar Users in Pakistan to face more taxes under proposed Net Metering reforms

Amid massive shift to solar energy, Pakistan's Power Division is working on amendments to the net metering rules to balance benefits for solar energy users with the financial impact on other electricity consumers.

The proposed changes include sending net metering power to national pool and introducing capacity charges for users.

First change is 50 drop in the net metering rates, which is set to impose to extend the payback period for solar investments from three to seven years. The current 2000 MW share of net metering in the National Grid has seen a rise in solar users from 55,000 to 120,000 in the past year.

Large consumers' shift burdened grid consumers, with projections hinting at potential Rs 350 billion increase next year if the rate remains unchanged.

Power Division aims to alleviate this strain by adjusting the net metering rate. The amendments also include integrating net metering power into the national pool and imposing capacity charges on users to ensure fair contributions to infrastructure costs, typically shared by all consumers.