What will be new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from April 1, 2025?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis can look forward to some relief this Eid-ul-Fitr as Petrol and Diesel prices are expected to be reduced starting April 1, 2025 amid a drop in global oil prices, which prompted government to consider slashing fuel costs.

Sources suggest that petrol prices could be cut by around Rs 3-Rs 3.50 per litre, while diesel prices may drop by around Rs 3 per litre. Federal government is set to make the final decision on the price cuts, with a view to providing relief to the masses during the festive season.

Expected Petrol Prices

Product Expected Price Petrol 252.13 – 252.63 Diesel 255.64

The government has also indicated plans to revise fuel prices every fortnight, factoring in elements such as fluctuations in global oil prices, exchange rates, and local tax policies.

This expected price cut will offer relief to masses who are already facing inflation this Eid. With petrol prices down by $1.50 per barrel and diesel prices decreasing by $0.60 per barrel on the global market, Pakistan is poised to benefit from these global trends.

In last fortnight review, fuel prices remained unchanged, with petrol priced at Rs 255.63 and diesel at Rs 258.64.