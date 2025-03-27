Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

What will be new Petrol, Diesel prices in Pakistan from April 1, 2025?

ISLAMABAD – Pakistanis can look forward to some relief this Eid-ul-Fitr as Petrol and Diesel prices are expected to be reduced starting April 1, 2025 amid a drop in global oil prices, which prompted government to consider slashing fuel costs.

Sources suggest that petrol prices could be cut by around Rs 3-Rs 3.50 per litre, while diesel prices may drop by around Rs 3 per litre. Federal government is set to make the final decision on the price cuts, with a view to providing relief to the masses during the festive season.

Expected Petrol Prices

Product Expected Price
Petrol 252.13 – 252.63
Diesel 255.64

The government has also indicated plans to revise fuel prices every fortnight, factoring in elements such as fluctuations in global oil prices, exchange rates, and local tax policies.

This expected price cut will offer relief to masses who are already facing inflation this Eid. With petrol prices down by $1.50 per barrel and diesel prices decreasing by $0.60 per barrel on the global market, Pakistan is poised to benefit from these global trends.

In last fortnight review, fuel prices remained unchanged, with petrol priced at Rs 255.63 and diesel at Rs 258.64.

Pakistan jacks up Petroleum Levy to Rs70 per Liter to bridge tax shortfalls

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 27 March
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282
Euro EUR 302 304.75
UK Pound Sterling GBP 362 365.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 177 179.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.7 745.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 196.35 198.75
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.2 909.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Rial OMR 722 730.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

