Petrol, diesel prices expected to drop significantly in Pakistan

Pakistani consumers may soon see a significant reduction in fuel prices as global oil rates continue to decline. Market reports suggest that the price of petrol has dropped by $1.40 per barrel, from $7.24 to $5.84, while diesel has seen a decrease of $0.60 per barrel.

Based on these international trends, analysts predict that petrol prices in Pakistan could be reduced by Rs3.18 per litre, while diesel may see a Rs3 per litre cut. However, the final decision rests with the government, which will announce the revised fuel rates in its next price review.

If implemented, this reduction would provide much-needed relief to the public amid rising inflation and economic pressures. The government revises fuel prices every fortnight, factoring in global market shifts, exchange rates, and local tax adjustments. The official announcement is expected in the upcoming review.