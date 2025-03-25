Cm Maryam Launches Free Tractor Scheme In Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched Free Tractor Scheme for wheat growers in Punjab.

A ceremony in this regard was held in Lahore today wherein Chief Minister pressed the button to conduct a digital draw for “Grow More Wheat” reward scheme.

Successful farmers will receive 55-horsepower tractors, with deliveries starting in three months.

Through the draw, 1,000 successful farmers will receive 55-Horsepower tractors free of cost and all tractors will be delivered within three months.