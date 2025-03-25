Violence erupts at Sonu Nigam’s Live concert in Delhi

Indian singer Sonu Nigam was forced to halt his performance at Delhi Technological University’s Engi Fest 2025 after some members of the massive 100,000-strong crowd began throwing stones and bottles at the stage, injuring members of his team.

As the situation escalated, Sonu Nigam urged the audience to remain calm, saying, “I am here for you so that we can all have a good time. I am not saying you shouldn’t enjoy, but please, don’t do this.” Once order was restored, he resumed his performance as promised.

During the commotion, a student threw a pink bunny headband onto the stage, which Nigam wore, prompting the crowd to chant “Pooky Pooky.”

Some attendees expressed disappointment over the unruly behavior, with a student calling it “extremely shameful that a legend had to stop his performance and plead for order.” Another praised Nigam for his composure, saying, “Even in that moment, he remained calm and dignified.”

This is not the first time Sonu Nigam has faced disruptions at a concert. Last month, a similar incident occurred in Kolkata when a crowd became uncontrollable. Nigam recently criticized the IIFA Awards for not nominating him this year, adding to discussions about his standing in the industry.