Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PM Shehbaz holds high-level talks on Bitcoin mining, asset tokenization

Pm Shehbaz Holds High Level Talks On Bitcoin Mining Asset Tokenization

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on strategic investments in Bitcoin mining and the tokenization of real-world assets.

This groundbreaking meeting signals Pakistan’s openness to embrace the digital economy and commitment to becoming a global hub for blockchain technology.

The assembly featured prominent participants including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar; Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb; IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, State Bank Governor Jamil Ahmad, Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO Pakistan’s Crypto Council; Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema; Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervez Malik; Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari; Minister for Climate Change, Dr. Musadik Malik and Chairman FBR, Rashid Mehmood.

Marco Streng, Founder & CEO, and Dr Marco Krohn, Co-Founder & CEO of Genesis Group, one of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining firm responsible for mining over $1 billion worth of Bitcoin, and Vincent Kadar, CEO of Polymath Canada, a global leader in secure and compliant asset tokenization, that has tokenized commodities, real-estate and securities worth billions since 2017, also attended the meeting.

Representatives from these companies outlined actionable strategies for Pakistan to establish a robust $3.5 billion Bitcoin mining infrastructure and initiate comprehensive asset tokenization projects. Discussions emphasized the immense potential of blockchain technology to enhance economic resilience, attract foreign direct investment, and modernize Pakistan’s financial infrastructure through sustainable and transparent practices.

The prime minister instructed the Pakistan Crypto Council to immediately engage with the companies to come up with an actionable plan to immediately deploy mining and tokenize assets in different verticals.

Furthermore, the prime minister instructed the Council to immediately take steps towards formalising the legislation towards crypto regulations.

Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council highlighted the significance: “Pakistan is open for business. We invite global companies to come and invest in Bitcoin mining, data centers, and the tokenization of real-world assets. This is a call to innovators, investors, and infrastructure builders — Pakistan is ready to lead in the digital economy and become a regional hub for Web3 transformation

The initiative is set to position Pakistan at the forefront of crypto-friendly nations, tapping into the immense potential of blockchain technology to drive economic growth, transparency, and global competitiveness.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, SAR, AED to PKR– 25 March 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 306.5
UK Pound  GBP 361.75 365.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.15 747.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.2 909.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.9
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search