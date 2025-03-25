PM Shehbaz holds high-level talks on Bitcoin mining, asset tokenization

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired a high-level meeting on strategic investments in Bitcoin mining and the tokenization of real-world assets.

This groundbreaking meeting signals Pakistan’s openness to embrace the digital economy and commitment to becoming a global hub for blockchain technology.

The assembly featured prominent participants including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar; Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb; IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, State Bank Governor Jamil Ahmad, Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO Pakistan’s Crypto Council; Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Khan Cheema; Minister for Petroleum, Ali Pervez Malik; Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari; Minister for Climate Change, Dr. Musadik Malik and Chairman FBR, Rashid Mehmood.

Marco Streng, Founder & CEO, and Dr Marco Krohn, Co-Founder & CEO of Genesis Group, one of the world’s largest Bitcoin mining firm responsible for mining over $1 billion worth of Bitcoin, and Vincent Kadar, CEO of Polymath Canada, a global leader in secure and compliant asset tokenization, that has tokenized commodities, real-estate and securities worth billions since 2017, also attended the meeting.

Representatives from these companies outlined actionable strategies for Pakistan to establish a robust $3.5 billion Bitcoin mining infrastructure and initiate comprehensive asset tokenization projects. Discussions emphasized the immense potential of blockchain technology to enhance economic resilience, attract foreign direct investment, and modernize Pakistan’s financial infrastructure through sustainable and transparent practices.

The prime minister instructed the Pakistan Crypto Council to immediately engage with the companies to come up with an actionable plan to immediately deploy mining and tokenize assets in different verticals.

Furthermore, the prime minister instructed the Council to immediately take steps towards formalising the legislation towards crypto regulations.

Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of the Pakistan Crypto Council highlighted the significance: “Pakistan is open for business. We invite global companies to come and invest in Bitcoin mining, data centers, and the tokenization of real-world assets. This is a call to innovators, investors, and infrastructure builders — Pakistan is ready to lead in the digital economy and become a regional hub for Web3 transformation

The initiative is set to position Pakistan at the forefront of crypto-friendly nations, tapping into the immense potential of blockchain technology to drive economic growth, transparency, and global competitiveness.