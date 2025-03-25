Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Youtuber Rajab Butt Appeals To Army For Justice In Blasphemy Case

Troubled Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt performed Umrah and sought forgiveness in the courtyard of the Holy Kaaba, clarifying his statement while invoking God as his witness.

Standing in the Mataf of Masjid al-Haram in a state of Ihram, Rajab Butt recorded a video and shared it on social media.

He began his message by reciting Durood and the Kalma, declaring that his wealth, life, parents, children, and every drop of his blood are devoted to Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

 

Addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding him on social media, he swore in the sacred place that he had not acted deliberately.

He apologised once again for any unintentional mistakes and pleaded for people’s forgiveness.

Rajab Butt urged scholars, the Punjab government, and the Pakistan Army to review the PECA Act case filed against him and ensure justice.

He also claimed that the section 295 charge against him was misrepresented in his vlog by removing the word “false” and issuing a ruling based on it.

In closing, Rajab Butt once again apologized to Allah, His Messenger, and all Muslims.

YouTuber Rajab Butt booked for blasphemy with launch of new perfume ‘295’

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

