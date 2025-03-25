Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan takes notice of reports on journalists’ visit to Israel

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office spokesperson, responding to media queries regarding Pakistani journalists’ visit to Israel, stated that the government has taken notice of these reports.

The spokesperson emphasized that Pakistani passports clearly state they are not valid for travel to Israel. Therefore, such visits are not legally possible, and Pakistan’s stance on Israel remains unchanged.

He reiterated that Pakistan does not recognize Israel and fully supports the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital.

The Foreign Office reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to a just and peaceful resolution of the Palestinian issue in line with UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Palestinian people.

Foreign Office responds to denial of entry of Pakistani diplomat by US Authorities

