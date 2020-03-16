Maya Ali writes an emotional note for late father after brother’s wedding

The entire experience of planning your siblings wedding is an emotional whirlwind, especially if any of your loved ones are missing.

Popular actor Maya Ali recently took to Instagram to post an emotional moment from the wedding ceremony of her beloved brother Affnan.

The post was accompanied by a heartfelt note for her father, who passed away in 2016.

“Weddings always have those moments where everyone’s around, people celebrate their happiness together and they become one big family… But baba you were no where,” she wrote.

The Parey Hut Luv star went on to say, “I tried looking for you, but you were not there to hug me and this was the moment when i got another reality check… Everyone was around me except you Baba.”

Praying for her father, Maya said, “May Allah grant you a higher place in jannah Ameen.”

The Teefa in Trouble star also extended love towards her mother as well, “love you Amma.”

