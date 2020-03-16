Case registered against groom in Multan

MULTAN - A bridegroom has been booked for violation of section 144 in Multan, local media reported on Monday.

Walima ceremony of the Rana Yasir was underway in Nasir Public School, an area of Seetal Marri when Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue and focal person for coronavirus Tayyab Khan along the with police approached and stopped the event.

The officials registered a case against the bridegroom and Principal of the school Bilal Dogar. Speaking on the occasion, Tayyab Khan said that keeping in view the sensitivity of the situation government has imposed section 144 under which public gatherings have been banned.