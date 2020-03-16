LVMH converting its perfume factories to make hand sanitizer amid shortage

04:33 PM | 16 Mar, 2020
LVMH converting its perfume factories to make hand sanitizer amid shortage
Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH has announced to use its perfume factories to manufacture hand sanitiser in an attempt lower the risk of a shortage in France amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Sunday, the company announced: "The gel will be delivered free of charge to the French health authorities."

"LVMH will use all the production facilities of its Perfumes & Cosmetics brands... to produce large quantities of hydroalcholic gel," it continued.

The product will be delivered to French health authorities and the Assistance Publique-Hospitaux de Paris, a web of 39 teaching hospitals that gives treatments to more than 8 million patients each year, according to its website.

France so far has handled 2269 confirmed cases of the coronavirus that have resulted in 48 deaths.

France has shut down its restaurants, cafes and non-essential stores in an effort to fight the virus. The country's grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential stores are still open.

