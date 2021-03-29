TukTukMarch – HSY brings the biggest names of the industry together for disability inclusion (PICS & VIDEOS)

KARACHI – Ace fashion designer, tv host, director, and actor HSY hosted the NOWPDP (Network Of Organizations Working For People With Disabilities, Pakistan) TukTuk March as their goodwill ambassador at People’s Square Karachi on Sunday.

NOWPDP is a disability inclusion initiative that works with the educational and economic empowerment of people with disabilities. Thus, the event was held to celebrate the right to livelihood and transport of people with disabilities. With inclusivity as the primary focus, the march was meant to empower people with disabilities and encourage them to pursue their rights to work and mobility.

The event kickstarted with an introduction by Omair Ahmad, the Executive Director of NOWPDP followed by a talk-show-style panel discussion hosted by HSY. The TukTuk March panelists included renowned names such as Mahira Khan, Wasim Akram, Sanam Saeed, Maya Ali, Ayesha Omar, Humayun Seed, Feroz Khan and Bilal Ashraf.

The discussion primarily focused on the purpose of the TukTuk March and how it provides more opportunities for people with disabilities. After the segment, the pioneer of retrofitted rikshaws, Imran Ghanchi joined the stage to tell his story and how he developed rikshaws that are accessible for people with disabilities.

The discussion led to an introduction of NOWPDP’s trainees who arrived on stage and gave the ‘Friends of NOWPDP’ their rikshaw-themed colored bandannas as tokens of appreciation. After being presented with their bandanas, the superstars were then invited to pledge to a NOWPDP project of choice. This was followed by a tuk-tuk drive around People’s Square Karachi.

HSY has previously collaborated with NOWPDP on several occasions, aiming to inspire and empower people with disabilities.

The fashion icon has a rich history working alongside the organization, further supporting their cause. He has stood steadfast in promoting the NOWPDP mandate of inclusivity and has visited the NOWPDP House on several occasions to give motivational sessions.

Now, as their official goodwill ambassador, he continues to put his best foot forward to help persons with disabilities.

HSY is currently working on multiple projects including the television series ‘Pehli Si Mohabbat’. The icon is collaborating with NOWPDP on several other projects as well. More information on that will be disclosed at a later date.

Due to the 3rd wave of the global pandemic, strict COVID19 SOPs were followed including the wearing of masks, social distancing, and maintaining hand hygiene.