Pehli Si Muhabbat, starring Maya Ali, Sheheryar Munawar and HSY, making viewers impatient

Pehli Si Muhabbat offers a preview into the serial’s scintillating background score, immaculate direction, brilliant acting by the lead cast and story line which seems to be a perfect blend of thrill, romance and drama - ticked all the boxes of a mega serial.

Directed by Anjum Shahzad and penned by Faiza Iftikhar, Pehli Si Muhabbat marks the television return of Sheheryar Munawar, and features the top-notch fashion designer HSY's debut performance. Seen in a distinct avatar, Munawar opposite the uber-talented Maya Ali, the drama is labelled as ‘ARY’s biggest serial ever.’

Revolving around two characters 'Rakhshi' (Maya) and 'Aslam’s' (Sheheryar) crazy love story meets many hurdles, and the lyrics of the OST also narrate the story of passionate love that faces the harsh realities of life.

Moreover, the OST in Ali Zafar’s soulful voice makes fans even more eager than before.

Sharing excitement with fans, Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar kept the fan base curious - sharing snippets from their upcoming drama.

Talking about her experience, Maya Ali candidly spoke about her upcoming project:“Just got done with mixing of the OST for ARY’s biggest serial ever. The reason I m sharing this video is the Ali Zafar probably touched the highest note ever beating the evergreen “Aadat”. Thank you for singing for my project for ARY Digital,”

"In just 1 Day...The Most Awaited Drama Serial #PehliSiMuhabbat is starting from 23rd Jan, Saturday at 8:00 PM only on"

The cast also includes Nausheen Shah, Rabia Butt, Saba Hameed, Shabbir Jan and Uzma Hassan in pivotal roles.

The first episode of Pehli Si Muhabbat is all set to premiere from 23rd Jan, Saturday at 8:00 PM.