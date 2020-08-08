Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar set to hit the silver screen together

04:31 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar set to hit the silver screen together
On-screen chemistry between actors can make or break a film/drama. Some celebrity pairs look so good together that it's almost impossible to believe that they are not romantically involved off-screen. Same is the case with actors Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar. The two have an undeniable chemistry in reel life, as well as in reality.

The good news is that our favorite duo is all set to hit the silver screen together, in an upcoming drama serial, Pehli Si Mohabbat and we can't wait to witness the sizzling chemistry between them once again. 

Recently, Ali took to Instagram to announce the upcoming project. Sharing a picture of the script, she wrote, "See you all soon on your TV screen!"

Penned by Faiza Iftikhar, 'Pehli Si Mohabbat' will be directed by Anjum Shahzad.

Maya has signed her first drama serial after 4 years. She was last seen in Sanam, opposite Osman Khalid Butt.

