Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

04:49 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
After a month-long battle, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan has finally tested negative for Covid-19. 

Taking to Twitter on Satruday to share the good news, he wrote, “A promise is a promise!  This afternoon I tested Covid-19 negative! I told you guys I’d beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for all that they have done."

All four of the Bachchan clan including Bollywood veteran Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

Big B was discharged from the hospital a week ago after successfully defeating the illness.

