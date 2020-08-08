Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital
Share
After a month-long battle, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan has finally tested negative for Covid-19.
Taking to Twitter on Satruday to share the good news, he wrote, “A promise is a promise! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 negative! I told you guys I’d beat this. Thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for all that they have done."
A promise is a promise!— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 8, 2020
This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE!!! I told you guys I’d beat this. 💪🏽 thank you all for your prayers for me and my family. My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati hospital for all that they have done. 🙏🏽 THANK YOU!
All four of the Bachchan clan including Bollywood veteran Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had tested positive for the coronavirus last month.
Big B was discharged from the hospital a week ago after successfully defeating the illness.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Mahathir urges Int’l community to take notice of HR situation in ...09:35 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan observes Tiger Force Day today08:58 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran launches biggest ever drive to plant 3.5 million trees a day ...08:22 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
- Sindh decides to reopen schools, business activities11:52 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- England defeat Pakistan by 3 wickets in first Test10:58 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat requests fans to report TikTok account impersonating her05:31 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from ...04:49 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar set to hit the silver screen together04:31 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020