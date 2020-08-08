Pakistani Army pays homage to Major Tufail Shaheed
Web Desk
05:16 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
Pakistani Army pays homage to Major Tufail Shaheed
Share

RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Saturday paid tribute to bravery and resilience of Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider).

The Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson took to twitter for paying homage to the valiant martyr as: “Despite being mortally wounded during combat, he completed the mission and embraced martyrdom setting a noble precedence of valour and determination.”

The tweet was followed by hash tag #OurMartyrsOurHeroes.

However, the ISPR also released a video tribute to the Shaheed highlighting his unflinching resolve and sacrifice for the motherland.

Pakistan pays tribute to fallen heroes on Police Martyrs' Day

More From This Category
Mahathir urges Int’l community to take notice ...
09:35 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
Pakistan observes Tiger Force Day today  
08:58 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
PM Imran launches biggest ever drive to plant 3.5 ...
08:22 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
Sindh decides to reopen schools, business ...
11:52 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
Pakistan Army launches rescue operation in ...
08:21 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
KP allows construction of skyscrapers to save ...
06:15 PM | 8 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Why Cameron Diaz quit Hollywood
06:38 PM | 8 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr