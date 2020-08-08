Pakistani Army pays homage to Major Tufail Shaheed
Share
RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Saturday paid tribute to bravery and resilience of Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider).
The Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson took to twitter for paying homage to the valiant martyr as: “Despite being mortally wounded during combat, he completed the mission and embraced martyrdom setting a noble precedence of valour and determination.”
Tribute to bravery and resilience of Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed Nishan - E - Haider. Despite being mortally wounded during combat, he completed the mission and embraced martyrdom setting a noble precedence of valour and determination.#OurMartyrsOurHeroes— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 7, 2020
The tweet was followed by hash tag #OurMartyrsOurHeroes.
However, the ISPR also released a video tribute to the Shaheed highlighting his unflinching resolve and sacrifice for the motherland.
- Mahathir urges Int’l community to take notice of HR situation in ...09:35 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
-
- PM Imran launches biggest ever drive to plant 3.5 million trees a day ...08:22 AM | 9 Aug, 2020
- Sindh decides to reopen schools, business activities11:52 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- England defeat Pakistan by 3 wickets in first Test10:58 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- Mehwish Hayat requests fans to report TikTok account impersonating her05:31 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from ...04:49 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar set to hit the silver screen together04:31 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020