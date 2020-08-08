Pakistani Army pays homage to Major Tufail Shaheed

RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Saturday paid tribute to bravery and resilience of Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider).

The Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson took to twitter for paying homage to the valiant martyr as: “Despite being mortally wounded during combat, he completed the mission and embraced martyrdom setting a noble precedence of valour and determination.”

However, the ISPR also released a video tribute to the Shaheed highlighting his unflinching resolve and sacrifice for the motherland.