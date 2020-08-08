Mehwish Hayat requests fans to report TikTok account impersonating her

Fake celebrity accounts have become common on all social media platforms.

Recently, Mehwish Hayat discovered a fake TikTok account of herself and immediately clarified that its not hers.

Posting a screenshot of the profile on Intagram, Mehwish requested her followers to report the account so that it can be removed as soon as possible. “Friends, please report this fake TikTok account trying to impersonate me,” she wrote.

Hayat has never been afraid of calling out haters or trolls.Whether it’s people trying to bring her down or spread fake news, she makes sure they get the treatment they deserve and we stan a queen who takes no shit!

