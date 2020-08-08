Man kills sister for talking to neighbouring boy in Karachi

KARACHI - A man on Saturday shot dead her 19-year-old sister in Clifton area of Karachi for talking to a boy in the neighbourhood.

The suspect has been arrested while the weapon used in the crime has also been recovered.

The accused, Hasnain Qamar, revealed during the interrogation that he used to bar her sister named Noor—ul-Huda from conversation with a neighbouring boy but she defied his advice.

The suspect added that he shot fire in the head of his sister when his younger brother told him about Huda’s constant talk to the boy.

She had died on the spot, said Qamar who is a sub-inspector at Land Department south.