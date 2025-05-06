Dg Ispr Addresses Press Amid Pakistan India Strikes

RAWALPINDI – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif is briefing press today following a series of aggressive military actions by India.

In key presser, Pakistan Army spokesperson said India launched attacks on six sites across Pakistan, resulting in significant retaliatory measures by Pakistan’s armed forces. Key Developments: Six sites in Pakistan targeted: Indian forces reportedly launched multiple airstrikes on various locations within Pakistan, including military and civilian targets.

Five Indian jets downed: Among the aircraft downed were India’s Rafale and Su-30 fighter jets, marking a significant blow to India’s aerial offensive. Aerial dogfight in progress: Pakistan’s air force engaged in intense aerial combat with Indian jets in the region, resulting in ongoing dogfights between the two forces.

Pakistan also responded with a missile barrage aimed at neutralizing military infrastructure within India. Pakistan airspace closed: In response to the airstrikes and to protect civilian safety, Pakistan closed its airspace, grounding flights across the country. During the briefing, DG ISPR emphasized that the attacks on Pakistani soil had resulted in damage and casualties, but assured the nation that Pakistan’s military was taking swift and decisive action in defense of the country’s sovereignty.

He also warned of further escalation if India continued its aggressive actions. “This aggression will not go unanswered,” DG ISPR said. “Pakistan reserves the right to defend its territorial integrity and will act accordingly.” The Pakistani government has called for an emergency meeting of the National Security Council to discuss further actions and potential diplomatic responses. International calls for de-escalation and restraint have been made, with global powers urging both sides to return to dialogue before the situation escalates further. As the situation remains fluid, the Pakistani military continues to maintain a high level of readiness while monitoring developments along the border.