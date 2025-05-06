Pak Forces capture Indian Soldiers amid serious escalation after coward ‘Sindoor Operation’

ISLAMABAD — Nuclear-armed neighbors Pakistan and India saw chaotic scenes as Indian forces hit multiple Pakistani cities, and now Pakistan claimed capturing several Indian soldiers amid intensifying military exchanges.

The development comes a series of retaliatory strikes by Pakistan. Defence Minister confirmed the capture, describing it as a direct consequence of India’s “aggression” and escalating border skirmishes. In a dramatic escalation, Pakistan’s air defense forces reportedly downed five Indian aircraft, including several Rafale fighter jets—one of the Indian Air Force’s most advanced assets.

New Delhi responded with targeted missile strikes on military positions in Pakistan. According to Pakistani authorities, these strikes have resulted in at least eight deaths and 35 injuries on their side.

“Multiple Indian aircraft were intercepted and destroyed during their incursion,” DG ISPR said. “The captured soldiers are being treated in accordance with international law.”

The confrontation comes at a time of heightened volatility, as both nations continue to enhance their military readiness along the border. Military analysts warn that the current escalation—fueled by a mix of missile strikes, aerial dogfights, and ground operations—could spiral into a wider conflict if diplomatic efforts fail.

Both India and Pakistan maintain significant nuclear arsenals, and while neither side has made direct threats of nuclear use, global powers have urged restraint and immediate de-escalation.