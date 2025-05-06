Pakistan Air Force shoots down Two Indian Jets after Cross-Border Strikes

Tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan escalated dramatically today after the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian fighter jets in response to earlier air strikes carried out by India.

Indian aircraft were intercepted and engaged after what authorities described as “hostile airspace activity” near the Line of Control (LoC). The incident follows India’s launch of long-range missile strikes overnight, which reportedly targeted what it claims were “terror camps” inside Pakistani territory.

Casulties have been reported as Indian air strikes hit at least five targets in Muzaffarabad, Bahawalpur, Kotli in what Indian sources describe as a Operation Sindoor after the deadly militant attack in Pahalgam.

Pakistani military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif confirmed strikes in multiple cities. Indian aircraft reportedly entered Pakistani airspace and struck multiple locations, triggering a swift military response. No casualties reported so far.

The situation has rapidly escalated, with both countries reportedly mobilizing troops, aircraft, and armor near the border regions. Major cities across both nations are on high alert, and airspace over parts of northern India and eastern Pakistan has been partially closed.

Global reaction has been swift. The United Nations, United States, China, and the European Union have all called for immediate de-escalation, warning that further escalation could have catastrophic consequences for the region and beyond.

The world watches anxiously as two nuclear-armed neighbors edge dangerously close to a broader war.