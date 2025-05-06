Air emergency declared at major airports across Pakistan after Indian attack

ISLAMABAD – Following a cowardly act by India under the cover of darkness, high alert has been declared at major airports across Pakistan.

According to reports, a security red alert has been enforced at New Islamabad International Airport, with immediate suspension of flight operations and closure of airspace for regular flights.

Due to the aerial emergency, the routes of three flights in the air were diverted. These included Qatar Airways from Doha to Islamabad, Saudi Airlines from Saudi Arabia, and a private airline—all redirected to Peshawar and other alternate airports.

These emergency measures were taken in anticipation of another possible cowardly move by India. Pakistan Air Force jets continue to patrol the skies over Rawalpindi, with the sound of roaring aircraft echoing through the air.

In addition to Islamabad, aerial emergency has also been declared at Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Skardu, and Peshawar airports, with security agencies placed on high alert.