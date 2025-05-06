Trump slams India’s late-night attacks on Pakistan as ‘shameful’

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump has condemned India’s late-night attacks on Pakistan as shameful.

According to report, while speaking to the media at the White House, he stated that the attacks carried out by India at various locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir are disgraceful.

Donald Trump added that he had just been informed about the provocations that took place within the past few hours.

Tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan escalated dramatically today after the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down two Indian fighter jets in response to earlier air strikes carried out by India.

Indian aircraft were intercepted and engaged after what authorities described as “hostile airspace activity” near the Line of Control (LoC). The incident follows India’s launch of long-range missile strikes overnight, which reportedly targeted what it claims were “terror camps” inside Pakistani territory.