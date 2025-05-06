Pakistan destroys Indian Brigade Headquarters in Retaliation with Precision Strikes

NEW DELHI – Pakistan’s armed forces destroyed an Indian brigade headquarters, besides shooting down two Indian aircraft in response to a missile attack launched by India earlier this week.

Pakistani armed forces confirmed that all of their aircraft are safe and the country’s airspace remains secure. Sources revealed that several key Indian military positions were targeted and obliterated with precision, including the brigade headquarters. This attack is part of Pakistan’s broader retaliation against what it calls India’s “cowardly” missile strike on its territory.

The missile strikes, which occurred in Pakistani areas including Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh, and Muridke, were confirmed by Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). He labeled the attack a “cowardly act” and assured that Pakistan’s response would not go unpunished.

The escalation comes amidst growing tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. Both countries have repeatedly exchanged military strikes across their shared border, with this latest incident further intensifying the situation. Pakistan’s military vows to continue defending the nation and taking appropriate actions in response to any further aggression.

The international community is closely monitoring the developments as the situation remains volatile, with both sides on high alert.