Schools in Lahore, Punjab closed on Wednesday after India attacks Pakistan

LAHORE – Punjab government announced that all public and private educational institutions in Lahore and across the province will remain closed on Wednesday, May 7, 2025 after India attacked Pakistan.

The decision comes after India launched airstrikes targeting multiple locations in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and Punjab, including Kotli, Ahmadpur East, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke. Pakistan’s military responded by shooting down two Indian fighter jets and destroying an Indian brigade headquarters and a checkpost along the Line of Control.

These cowardly strikes resulted in civilian casualties, including the deaths of three Pakistanis and injuries to 12 others.

Punjab government has not specified the duration of the school closures, but the move underscores the seriousness of the current security situation. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and stay informed through official channels.

For the latest updates on school schedules and security advisories, parents and students are advised to monitor announcements from the Punjab School Education Department and local district administrations.

