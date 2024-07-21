Bangladesh govt issues 'Shoot-on-Sight' orders for curfew violators amid deadly protests

Over 130 people have been killed so far his week in Bangladesh amid protests against quota system that reserves more than half civil service posts for specific groups.

Amid escalating student-led protests against Sheikh Hasina government, authorities have imposed a nationwide curfew and granted police shoot-on-sight orders.

The unrest prompted the government to enforce a communication blackout, blocking internet and social media access. Protests initially confined to university campuses have spread nationwide, fueled by broader grievances against Hasina led administration, accused of authoritarianism and corruption.

The situation deteriorated into violent clashes, with protesters demanding governmental reform and the abolition of the quota system.

US State Department issued travel warning advising its residents to avoid traveling to Bangladesh due to severe civil unrest. The department also upgraded its advisory from reconsider travel to a stricter warning.

Soldiers and riot police are actively patrolling cities and using force against protesters defying the curfew imposed by the government.