India ‘waves’ white flag to admit defeat after Pakistan’s befitting response to strikes

MUZAFFARABAD – Indian army has reportedly admitted the defeat as it has waved the white flag at the Line of Control after Pakistani forces gave a befitting response to India misadventure.

Reports said the flag was waved at the Chora Complex along the LOC as India army station at the place has admitted the defeat.

Tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan escalated dramatically early Wednesday after India conducted coward attack at three different locations in Pakistan.

The Pakistan armed forces, in retaliatory strikes, downed five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a drone and destroyed brigade headquarters.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has confirmed that all Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets are safe after engaging Indian jets.

The destroyed India jets include three French-made Rafales, one Su30MKI and one MIG-29 Fulcrum, confirmed a military spokesperson to Reuters.

The Pakistani forces also destroyed an enemy post in the Dhundial sector of LOC and shot down a drone.

An intense exchange of fire is also taking place at the LoC between the Pakistani and Indian forces.