Intermediate exams, class 10 practicals postponed in Punjab

LAHORE – The Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) in Punjab has postponed the intermediate part 2 exams and practical examinations of class 10 following a cowardly attack by India at five different locations in Pakistan.

The boards, including BISE Lahore, have issued a notification and informed the students about the development. They said all examinations scheduled for May 7 have been postponed, adding that new dates for the papers will be announced later.

“Pursuant to the approval of the Competent Authority, it is hereby notified that all the Theory Examinations and Practicals of HSSC & SSC 1″ Annual Examinations 2025 to be conducted on 07-05-2025 (TODAY WEDNESDAY) have been postponed, the new schedule for these examinations/practicals will be announced separately/in due course of time,” the Lahore board said in the notification.

Tensions between nuclear-armed neighbors India and Pakistan escalated dramatically early Wednesday after India conducted coward attack at three different locations in Pakistan.

The Pakistan armed forces, in retaliatory strikes, downed five Indian Air Force (IAF) jets, a drone and destroyed brigade headquarters.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has confirmed that all Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets are safe after engaging Indian jets.

The destroyed India jets include three French-made Rafales, one Su30MKI and one MIG-29 Fulcrum, confirmed a military spokesperson to Reuters.

The Pakistani forces also destroyed an enemy post in the Dhundial sector of LOC and shot down a drone.

An intense exchange of fire is also taking place at the LoC between the Pakistani and Indian forces.