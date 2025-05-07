26 Pakistanis martyred, 46 injured in Indian strikes: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has confirmed that 26 Pakistanis died and 46 injured in the Indian overnight attacks.

During a press conference, DG ISPR stated that India repeated its cowardly history during the night between May 6 and 7. In attacks at six various locations, 26 Pakistanis were martyred and 46 were injured.

He Masjid Bilal near Muzaffarabad was targeted by Indian aggression, resulting in death of three civilians. A mosque in Muridke was also targeted, where 3 men lost their lives and one injured, while in Kotli, a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy were martyred. However, there have been no reports of casualties from Sialkot and Shakargarh.

The DG ISPR added 13 people were martyred in a cowardly attack in Ahmedpur Sharqia. The armed forces responded to the enemy with a befitting reply within moments and continue to do so.

Pakistan Armed Forces shot down 5 Indian aircraft and one drone, he said, adding that an effective response was given to India’s unprovoked firing on the Line of Control (LoC). He said all aircraft and defense assets of the Pakistan Air Force are completely safe.

He said that India targeted and caused damage to the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project. India has challenged the brave nation of Pakistan, and India’s misunderstanding will surely be corrected soon, he added.

He further stated that a strong response is being given to Indian aggression and it will continue.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that sacrificing lives for the country’s sovereignty and integrity is our mission and our privilege.

The armed forces with the support of the nation, are responding to Indian aggression. “No one will be allowed to attack Pakistan’s sovereignty and integrity,” he said.