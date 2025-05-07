Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 7 May 2025 – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal update (Copy)

10:56 am | May 7, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee experienced slight fluctuations against several foreign currencies on Wednesday as forex market adjusted to new trends. While most exchange rates remained relatively stable, there were minor adjustments in buying and selling prices for key currencies, including US Dollar, British Pound, Australian Dollar, and Gulf currencies.

As per current rates in Pakistani open market, US Dollar is now being bought at 281.55 and sold at 283.25, marking marginal increase.

UK Pound Sterling saw minor decrease in both buying and selling rates, now standing at Rs374.6 and Rs378.1, compared to the earlier Rs374.40 and Rs377.90.

UAE Dirham saw slight increase in its selling rate, now priced at Rs77.25, up from Rs77.20, while the buying rate  at Rs76.55. Similarly, the Qatari Riyal and Saudi Riyal maintained their previous values.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.55 283.25
Euro EUR 319.05 321.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 374.6 378.1
UAE Dirham AED 76.6 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.95 75.5
Australian Dollar AUD 184.25 186.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.7 752.7
Canadian Dollar CAD 204.6 207
Chinese Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.25 42.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.23 3.32
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 2.02
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.8 917.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.37 66.97
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.96 167.96
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.76 27.06
Omani Riyal OMR 728.85 737.35
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.58 77.28
Singapore Dollar SGD 216.50 218.50
Swedish Krona SEK 28.8 29.1
Swiss Franc CHF 338.61 341.41
Thai Baht THB 8.4 8.55
 
