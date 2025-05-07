India shuts Kartarpur corridor amid heightened tensions

DELHI – The Indian government has shut down the Kartarpur corridor used by Sikh pilgrims to visit their holy place in Pakistan.

The Kartarpur Corridor, a symbol of interfaith harmony and religious freedom, had long been celebrated by Sikh pilgrims across the globe for its successful construction and completion. However, amid recent escalations between Pakistan and India, the Indian government has taken what is being described as another cowardly step by shutting down the corridor indefinitely.

The decision follows recent cowardly attacks carried out by India on Pakistani soil—actions that Pakistani authorities have condemned as provocative and unacceptable.

Pakistani officials have confirmed that the Kartarpur Corridor remained open on Pakistan’s side, and there are no restrictions for Sikh pilgrims wishing to visit. However, Indian authorities, without prior notice, have unilaterally halted the movement of Sikh pilgrims through the corridor.

Officials from the Evacuee Trust Property Board and the Project Management Unit (PMU) Kartarpur Sahib have confirmed that India closed the corridor starting today. As a result, no Sikh pilgrims from India will be able to reach Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur today.

Tensions between Pakistan and India have sharply escalated in recent days, with the Wagah Border already closed.

Despite this, Pakistan had kept the Kartarpur Corridor operational in the spirit of religious freedom and interfaith harmony, enabling Indian Sikh pilgrims to perform their religious rites without obstruction.