Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 May 2025 Tuesday

By News Desk
8:55 am | May 13, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee shows mixed trend against foreign currencies, with minor fluctuations observed in both buying and selling rates in open markets. As rupee held steady against US dollar, it posted gains and losses against other key currencies.

According to latest exchange rate data, the US dollar was being bought at Rs281.9 and sold at 283.6, reflecting no significant change from the previous session. UK pound sterling (GBP) continued to trade at elevated levels, with a buying rate of Rs374.35 and a selling rate of Rs377.85.

Euro (EUR) was available at Rs316.65 (buying) and Rs319.40 (selling), while UAE dirham (AED) was trading at Rs76.75 and Rs77.40 respectively. Saudi riyal maintained stable range at Rs75.15 for buying and Rs75.70 for selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.9 283.6
Euro EUR 309.4 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 365.2 369
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.60 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.80 74.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.5 189.13
Bahrain Dinar BHD 732.6 740.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72
