Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 13 May 2025 Tuesday

KARACHI – Pakistani Rupee shows mixed trend against foreign currencies, with minor fluctuations observed in both buying and selling rates in open markets. As rupee held steady against US dollar, it posted gains and losses against other key currencies.

According to latest exchange rate data, the US dollar was being bought at Rs281.9 and sold at 283.6, reflecting no significant change from the previous session. UK pound sterling (GBP) continued to trade at elevated levels, with a buying rate of Rs374.35 and a selling rate of Rs377.85.

Euro (EUR) was available at Rs316.65 (buying) and Rs319.40 (selling), while UAE dirham (AED) was trading at Rs76.75 and Rs77.40 respectively. Saudi riyal maintained stable range at Rs75.15 for buying and Rs75.70 for selling.