PSX opens strong with 2.3pc jump as KSE-100 crosses 120,000

KARACHI – Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed strong rally at the opening bell on Tuesday, with the benchmark KSE-100 index surging by 2.3percent in early trading.

The index jumped 2,769 points, reaching an all-time high of 120,067. This sharp rise marks a strong comeback for the market, reflecting renewed investor confidence fueled by ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Pakistan Stock Exchange

Indicators Values Current Value 117,841 Change +543.59 (0.46%) High 120,067.12 Low 116,859.93 Volume 50,167,751 1-Year Change +59.68% YTD Change +2.36% Previous Close 117,297.73

Besides ceasefire between nuclear armed nations, the market was also pushed by economic indicators, anticipated reforms, and positive sentiment around the country’s fiscal outlook.

Sectors leading the charge include banking, cement, and energy, all showing significant gains in the initial trading hours. If momentum holds, this could set the tone for a bullish week ahead at Pakistan Stock Exchange.